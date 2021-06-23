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TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd hour "Solstice Parade of hot events" June 21
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Important hot topics discussed, Election Fraud, Masks, Vaxx's, Propaganda, Censorship, Israel, Iran, and average Americans intelligence!!
Jim's great stories. Scott is hot. Holly is rich in accurate analyses.
Worth seeing, learning, and sharing
Jim's great stories. Scott is hot. Holly is rich in accurate analyses.
Worth seeing, learning, and sharing
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