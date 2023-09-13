Belarus TV - Double Standards of the West - Why Does the White House view the Overthrow of Power in one Country as DEMOCRACY, but in its Own on J6 01/06/21 as Rebellion & Terror?

Belarus TV 1 Channel
The double standards of the West are in action:
◾️Less than six months passed from the events of 2020 in Belarus to the action in the US Capitol. But the difference in assessments is a whole abyss and an eternity.
◾️ Why does the White House view the overthrow of power in one country as democracy, but in its own as rebellion and terror?
