Belarus TV - Double Standards of the West - Why Does the White House view the Overthrow of Power in one Country as DEMOCRACY, but in its Own on J6 01/06/21 as Rebellion & Terror?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
955 Subscribers
32 views
Published Yesterday

Belarus TV 1 Channel

The double standards of the West are in action:

◾️Less than six months passed from the events of 2020 in Belarus to the action in the US Capitol. But the difference in assessments is a whole abyss and an eternity.

◾️ Why does the White House view the overthrow of power in one country as democracy, but in its own as rebellion and terror?

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

