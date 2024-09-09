RSB Sunday Conversation with Dr Judy Mikovits on Natokinase

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Yes, this Sunday, we're talking about nattokinase. Why not? Why it's going to look like bird flu. Nattokinase is a drug, and we can show you how to use botanical plants and cardio miracle as a foundation to use natural nano and heal in formulations that are actually food from soil.



Robert Scott Bell: My audience wants to know: Natto and Nattokinase. Okay, we'll make the distinction. Nattokinase is problematic. "But why, I've been doing it? Everybody's saying that. The natural people are saying it's good!

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Right, but it's a drug. I'm a fermentation chemist, as you know. My first job at the National Cancer Institute 1980 we fermented all of this stuff. We fermented our medicines, our biological, how you grow or determine activities, biological activities. What nattokinase Is? Natto is fermented soybeans, and you'll get a white film on the soybeans. Nattokinase is a drug, and so fermented soy beans, what we would do is take that, there's a white film on the soybeans when it ferments at a certain level, and that's, it's really disgusting. It's slimy. It's disgusting. What we do with that is we extract with saline or other various things. We just pull that fermentation product, we call it a supernatant, and we dissolve that supernatant and extract with various columns and technologies. What we do is we take a little piece of filter paper and we create a plaque, you know, so we soak it in the supernatant

and try to isolate just the activity that kills a very specific microbe that's very important, because that microbe, then it's a longevity in your gut microbiome. It's a very important part of the sirtuin family, and I won't go more science, but what I'm holding in my hand is a paper, it's called Fibrinolytic Serine Proteases.





