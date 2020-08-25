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Jesus is the Example, The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan
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18 views • August 25, 2020
"Man can be the master of where he’s from….The whole life of Jesus was to be an example of human life and mastery of all conditions, and the ultimate mastery is the mastery of death itself."
The Hon. Min. Louis Farrakhan speaks in Chester, PA in 1981
The Hon. Min. Louis Farrakhan speaks in Chester, PA in 1981
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