Topics discussed:
· Starting Diplomatic Relations with ETs,
· JP Update on Dead and Awakening Giant,
· Tachyons used in space travel,
· Joe Rogan interview on David Grusch and unsuccessful reverse engineering projects,
· Space Force mission statement and Full Spectrum Dominance,
· Russia’s history of UFO crash retrieval programs Secret Space Program,
· Video on Sumer’s Eridu Genesis text,
· UAP Caucus launched in US Congress
· New Webinar on transition from UFO crash retrievals to secret space programs.
For Dr. Michael Salla's Twitter Feed with links to all stories, visit: https://twitter.com/michaelsalla
