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04/27/20 #ControllerVirus: Resist DNA Collection, Quantum Threat #AIDigitalIntelligence
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276 views • April 28, 2020
#ControllerVirus: Resist DNA Collection, Quantum Threat #AIDigitalIntelligence
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4/27: Tonight, President Trump says “testing” is up to states. Meanwhile, the BioWar continues as the De_p State kills off the elderly in “Eldercare homes”. We are witnessing Globalist Digital Eugenics.
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
https://www.rt.com/news/486930-ukrain...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/1149363...
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2020/...
https://www.newswars.com/next-in-coro...
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/on...
https://brassballs.blog/home/fauci-hi...
https://www.infowars.com/corona-dysto...
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You Are Free TV
87K subscribers
4/27: Tonight, President Trump says “testing” is up to states. Meanwhile, the BioWar continues as the De_p State kills off the elderly in “Eldercare homes”. We are witnessing Globalist Digital Eugenics.
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
https://www.rt.com/news/486930-ukrain...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/1149363...
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2020/...
https://www.newswars.com/next-in-coro...
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/on...
https://brassballs.blog/home/fauci-hi...
https://www.infowars.com/corona-dysto...
To receive 20% off Tetrogen, become a YAFTV Patron and your link for the discount will be emailed to you instantly!
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
YAFTV 10% Discount code /Link:
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
PLEASE NOTICE: You must use the link above to apply the YAFTV discount code!
Watch the 1st YAFTV TETROGEN interview with Jon to learn more!:
https://youtu.be/EHJuvrOkims
Beat the YT censorship, subscribe to YAFTV on Brighteon!
http://brighteon.com/channel/youarefreetv
You can support my channel through PayPal: [email protected]
As well as Patreon.com/youarefreetv Thank you !
Thanks for Watching! We will defeat the haters of Humanity together!
YOU ARE FREE!!
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