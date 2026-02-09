© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Live streamers in Antarctica have their internet equipment seized
---------------
Google Maps users are baffled after spotting a 'UFO' hiding under a cliff in Antarctica - as one claims it could be an 'alien base' 👽
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-15046431/Google-Maps-baffled-UFO-hiding-cliff.html
10:44End Screen