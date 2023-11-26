ITS SHOWTIME FOLKS!

https://www.google.com/search?q=right+winged+leaders+winning&rlz=1C1CHBF_enUS907US907&oq=right+winged+leaders+winning&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOTIJCAEQIRgKGKAB0gEKMTQwNzVqMGoxNagCALACAA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8 https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/rcna117883
https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/article-775154
https://today.rtl.lu/news/world/a/2142019.html
https://www.albawaba.com/news/houthi-army-strike-israeli-ship-setting-chain-naval-attacks-1542896
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/foreign/west-africa-foreign/646515-updated-sierra-leone-declares-nationwide-curfew-after-attack-on-military-armoury.html
https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/top-diplomats-south-korea-japan-china-meet-restart-105159328
https://www.chron.com/life/wildlife/article/oil-spill-gulf-texas-18509069.php?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_campaign=socialflow&fbclid=IwAR1Kp2QZKF6V3UEG7Ud0SjcHP_sh8lOHQaw8czLKmjJHUnDRPYsUdMHmVrg
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/newsom-vs-desantis-debate-one-week-despite-superpac-head-quitting-over-untenable-goals
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/esg-grift-endgame-deutsche-cio-now-says-oil-companies-have-place-esg-funds
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/pfizer-failed-disclose-risks-preterm-birth-and-neonatal-death-pregnant-women-rsv-vaccine
https://www.weforum.org/people/javier-gerardo-milei/
https://www.jpost.com/international/article-775205
https://shtfandgo.com/product/bullet-proof-50-bmg-rocket-stovetent-heater-gravity-feed/
https://www.utilitydive.com/news/north-america-faces-elevated-blackout-risk-NERC-reliability-natural-gas/699275/#:~:text=Much%20of%20the%20U.S.%20bulk,Winter%20Reliability%20Assessment%2C%20published%20Wednesday.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.