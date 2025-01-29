Computing Reliably with Molecular Walkers ~ Microsoft "DNA computing is emerging as a versatile technology that promises a vast range of applications, including biosensing, drug delivery and synbio"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/research/video/computing-reliably-with-molecular-walkers/
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1884449326534914431?t=566pUf3Zri5TgZerTl5qHg&s=19
Introduced in Senate (04/12/2016)
Directed Energy Weapon Systems Acquisition Act of 2016
https://www.congress.gov/bill/114th-congress/senate-bill/2778
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1884486529361346790?t=ruw2_AYCde4auQr_JbuO-w&s=19
Annual Cybersecurity Report 10 July 2024
A Current Development of Energy Harvesting Systems for Energy-Independent Bioimplantable Biosensors