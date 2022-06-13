Bryce Mitchell on the Federal Reserve

“These people control our dollar, brother, and we didn’t vote for them.”

Please Subscribe and Share, it's free and helps the channel immensely!





Please join our Locals Community: https://insearchoftruth.locals.com

Find me on Gab: https://gab.com/maddengd

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/libtardlogic101

CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/InSearchOTruth/posts

Minds: https://www.minds.com/insearchotruth/

Odysee referral link: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@InSearchOfTruth:7

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@InSearchOfTruth:7

Parler: https://parler.com/user/InSearchOTruth

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mSnEZaCPc4v8/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/MaddenGD

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/insearchotruth

Friendevu: https://friendevu.com/groups/InSearchOfTruth

Telegran: https://t.me/RealInSearchofTruth





Check Out Plexus For Great Health Products For The Whole Family:





https://mysite.plexusworldwide.com/maddengd





Indian Pharmacy, please tell them Greg Madden sent you! https://pharmacyonearth.com/





Join Celsius Network using my referral code 145722a88e when signing up and earn $50 in BTC with your first transfer of $400 or more! #UnbankYouself