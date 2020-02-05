New Proposed Law To Jail 'Anti-Vaxxers' & The CDC Fear Based Talking Points To Media Revealed!

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Posting anti-vaccine propaganda on social media could become criminal offense, Law Commissioner says
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020...
FDA’s revolving door: Companies often hire agency staffers who managed their successful drug reviews
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2018/...
For Big Pharma, the revolving door keeps spinning
https://thehill.com/blogs/congress-bl...
National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program
https://www.hrsa.gov/vaccine-compensa...
Recipe for Fostering Public Interest and High Vaccine Demand
http://nationalacademies.org/hmd/~/me...
George Soros Launches Campaign to Silence “Climate Deniers” on YouTube!
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/01/...
Coronavirus Censorship Promoted In Pandemic Exercise Is Now Happening!
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/02/...