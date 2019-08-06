© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lynyrd Skynyrd - HE´S ALIVE---- A Song About JESUS ( For Scott Little ) and the rest of Yall )
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • August 06, 2019
One of the wisest Men I have had the privalage of knowing is Scott Little, of Pine Level, North Carolina.
I am, and allways have been a very angry Man.
Often when I would express anger at Myself or others in His presence, He would say " Their aint been but One Perfect Man ".
He is NOT a "Holy Roller" who uses His faith to put down others from a high horse.
He IS a dynamite guitar player who never made fun of another musicians abilities, if and when it was obvious that He is WAY better on the guttfiddle than they.
SO, as is typical of Southern White Men, He has a pinch of American Indian Blood in Him. He would also quote His Cherokee Grandma as saying " Follow Your Heart, and You will NEVER Go WRONG".
Amen, BROTHER, AMEN
I am Phillip William Swisher, and I approve this message
I am, and allways have been a very angry Man.
Often when I would express anger at Myself or others in His presence, He would say " Their aint been but One Perfect Man ".
He is NOT a "Holy Roller" who uses His faith to put down others from a high horse.
He IS a dynamite guitar player who never made fun of another musicians abilities, if and when it was obvious that He is WAY better on the guttfiddle than they.
SO, as is typical of Southern White Men, He has a pinch of American Indian Blood in Him. He would also quote His Cherokee Grandma as saying " Follow Your Heart, and You will NEVER Go WRONG".
Amen, BROTHER, AMEN
I am Phillip William Swisher, and I approve this message
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.