Lynyrd Skynyrd - HE´S ALIVE---- A Song About JESUS ( For Scott Little ) and the rest of Yall )

One of the wisest Men I have had the privalage of knowing is Scott Little, of Pine Level, North Carolina.

I am, and allways have been a very angry Man.

Often when I would express anger at Myself or others in His presence, He would say " Their aint been but One Perfect Man ".

He is NOT a "Holy Roller" who uses His faith to put down others from a high horse.

He IS a dynamite guitar player who never made fun of another musicians abilities, if and when it was obvious that He is WAY better on the guttfiddle than they.

SO, as is typical of Southern White Men, He has a pinch of American Indian Blood in Him. He would also quote His Cherokee Grandma as saying " Follow Your Heart, and You will NEVER Go WRONG".

Amen, BROTHER, AMEN

I am Phillip William Swisher, and I approve this message