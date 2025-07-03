Moments of Russian drone strikes on the TCC (conscription) building in Poltava, (central Ukraine).

Also from the other side, videos showed UKR attacks on DPR: A series of explosions has been reported in the city of Khartsyzsk, located in the Donetsk People’s Republic due to Kiev regime strikes. : (

These are the weapons reportedly intended for Ukraine that the U.S. is currently holding in Poland, according to a NPR journalist covering Pentagon.

– 92 AIM missiles,

– 30 Patriot missiles (PAC3 MSE),

– 8496 155-mm howitzer shells,

– 142 AGM-114 Hellfire missiles,

– 252 GMLR missiles,

– 25 Stinger missiles,

– 125 AT-4 grenade launchers.

⚡️Ukrainian officials say that virtually all American weapons supplies, including shells and spare parts, have been stopped, the Economist writes.

The United States has frozen arms sales not only to Ukraine, a White House spokesman told CBS News.

According to him, other countries have been "reclassified," meaning they have been deprived of priority in receiving weapons and ammunition from the United States. The administration spokesman did not specify which countries.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly told CBS News that "the decision was made to put America's interests first following" a Defense Department review of "our country's military support and assistance to other countries around the world."

Earlier, media reported that all weapons supplies to Ukraine had been stopped.

"Zelensky was not notified." The suspension of arms deliveries to Ukraine "caught by surprise" even those who are usually knowledgeable about such matters, writes the Politico newspaper.

The Pentagon's decision came as a surprise to members of Congress, State Department officials, and key European allies. "Neither Zelensky nor the European Union received advance notice," the article says.

The main initiator of the decision is considered to be senior Pentagon official Elbridge Colby, the newspaper believes. Sources said the military did not seek help from the State Department, the US Embassy in Kyiv, or the team of Ukraine envoy Kellogg before recalling the weapons batch, which was already in Poland.

European sources told the newspaper that they are currently trying to arrange a phone call between Zelensky and Trump to clarify the situation with the deliveries.

