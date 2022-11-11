Overactive Bladder - Natural Treatment Options

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0:00 Introduction
0:12 Overactive Bladder
3:32 Aging
3:54 Nerve Damage
4:30 Weak pelvic muscles & Menopause
5:20 Extra weight or obesity
5:28 Diuretic medications
5:43 Other causes
6:24 Conventional Treatment
7:20 Kegel Exercises
7:49 Avoid Dietary Triggers
8:32 Watch Fluid Intake
9:14 Double-Void
9:25 Schedule bathroom trips
9:56 Delay Urination
10:30 Try Acupuncture
11:14 Stop Smoking
11:46 Precautions and Proper Diagnosis
13:11 Consultation & More Info