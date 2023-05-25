Create New Account
Alex Newman talks about the upcoming 2023 FPEA Florida Homeschool Convention (May 25 - 27)
The Power Hour
Published a day ago |

Journalist Alex Newman joins to discuss the upcoming  2023 FPEA Florida Homeschool Convention (May 25 - 27) Rosen Shingle Creek, Orlando, FL

If you're a Florida homeschooler, please come out to the Florida Parent-Educators Association annual #homeschooling convention. Alex Newman will be teaching on the threats to educational liberty, why most Americans struggle with reading, and the purpose of education! 

