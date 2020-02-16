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Sandy Hook Video #2 "Sandy Hook School Not In Operation During Alleged Massacre"
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535 views • February 16, 2020
This video, from Youtube on 4-28-2015, features a hearing where Wolfgang Halbig via his attorney confronts people involved in the 2012 event. From the original poster: "Forced to finally answer questions about the condition of Sandy Hook ! Obviously not a working school at the time of the FEMA drill. Algae, 4″ high water mark stains throughout after hurricane Irene, broken concrete, drilled out door knobs, No work orders for anything? If you sent money to Sandy Hook Victims ask for your money back because they kept it all for themselves. All alleged persons are alive accounted for, never existed or had a sex change operation and attended his/her own funeral. Nice show but it’s over now!"
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