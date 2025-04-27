FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 147:1-6, Pt. 1 of 3, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20250426

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





Oh, my Almighty Heavenly Father, YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH SHALOM, the LORD GOD my PEACE! I am bound to give thanks to You, ELOHIM and JEHOVAH SHALOM always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ.

Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.

Praise to YAHWEH for Your WORD and Providence

1. I praise You, JEHOVAH! For it is good to sing praises to You, my JEHOVAH SHALOM; for it is pleasant; and praise is comely.

2. You, YAHWEH, build up Jerusalem and the world; You gather together the outcasts of Israel and Christians.

3. You, JEHOVAH SHALOM, through my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross heal the brokenhearted

and bind up their wounds.

4. You, YAHWEH, count the number of the stars;

You call them all by name.

5. Great is our JEHOVAH SHALOM, and mighty in power; Your understanding is infinite.

6. You, YAHWEH, lift up the humble; You cast the wicked

down to the ground.

Thank You my Almighty Heavenly Father, YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH SHALOM, the LORD GOD my PEACE for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 147:1-6 personalized KJV).* * * * *

