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Tangerine Dream - Hyperborea - 1983
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25 views • November 06, 2021
Tangerine Dream - Hyperborea
Hyperborea is the nineteenth major release and thirteenth studio album by Tangerine Dream.[2] It spent two weeks on the UK album chart peaking at No.45.
The album title refers to Hyperborea, a mythical, idyllic land in the Ancient Greek tradition, supposedly located far to the north of Thrace and where it was claimed the sun shone twenty-four hours a day.
Hyperborea is the nineteenth major release and thirteenth studio album by Tangerine Dream.[2] It spent two weeks on the UK album chart peaking at No.45.
The album title refers to Hyperborea, a mythical, idyllic land in the Ancient Greek tradition, supposedly located far to the north of Thrace and where it was claimed the sun shone twenty-four hours a day.
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