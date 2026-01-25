© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Christian Warriors
- Abraham taught Isaac how to fight and Isaac taught Jacob how to fight.
- Jesus Christ knew how to fight.
- Samuel, Samson, and David were Christians.
- Joshua was a Christian.
- Jews remain the enemies of Jesus Christ.
- Non-Whites who do not support Whites are slitting their own throats; it is the White and Christian race that brought the blessings of the Gospel of Jesus Christ to every other race.
Fritz Berggren
www.bloodandfaith.com
