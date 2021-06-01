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INDIAN VILLAGERS END LOCKDOWN. CHASE AWAY LOCKDOWN ENFORCING POLICE.
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152 views • June 01, 2021
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Satya_Vijay: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/satya_vijay/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3rClIaJbDRa3/
Several villages across the North Indian state of Haryana have united and stopped complying with lockdown and covid guidelines in their villages.
This footage is from a May 19 2021 livestream on the youtube news channel Bebaak haryana Bekhof Haryana (Outspoken Haryana Fearless Haryana)- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NhE_tElMCt4
In the video you can see the arrival of police with buses and jeeps in the village named Data.
Instantly the villagers some outside in unison to oust the lockdown enforcers from their village.
They further stop the police vehicles again to ask questions after which they chase them out of town.
The reporter follows the police vehicles and shows us other nearby villages who are said to have united in the cause.
At the end, the police is nowhere to be seen and the lockdown has ended for the villagers, atleast for the time being.
Satya_Vijay: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/satya_vijay/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3rClIaJbDRa3/
Several villages across the North Indian state of Haryana have united and stopped complying with lockdown and covid guidelines in their villages.
This footage is from a May 19 2021 livestream on the youtube news channel Bebaak haryana Bekhof Haryana (Outspoken Haryana Fearless Haryana)- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NhE_tElMCt4
In the video you can see the arrival of police with buses and jeeps in the village named Data.
Instantly the villagers some outside in unison to oust the lockdown enforcers from their village.
They further stop the police vehicles again to ask questions after which they chase them out of town.
The reporter follows the police vehicles and shows us other nearby villages who are said to have united in the cause.
At the end, the police is nowhere to be seen and the lockdown has ended for the villagers, atleast for the time being.
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