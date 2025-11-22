BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Will Elon's Robot Army Hunt Christians | Tesla's Dystopian Nightmare
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
105 views • 2 days ago

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Connect: Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

Mark of the BEAST Purge Robot Army? / Elon False Prophet WATCH

Vcast covers insights from recent articles and the Tesla Shareholder meeting highlighting the potential for Elon to be the False Prophet:

1. Billions of Optimus Robots starting with 1 million next year…

 Robots will change the Future of money that might be the energy you produce

 Will you be paid by powering 6G

 Optimus robots to watch criminals = when will you be the criminal if you don’t comply with the MOTB system? Are these the beasts of the earth that kill in Seal 4?

 X / Xai to train Optimus Robots that he thinks will be bigger than cell phones

2. False Prophet Markers and Capabilities, religion is Scientism

 Turning X into a bank – MOTB process

 Space X – bring fire down from heaven, block the sun, miracles

 Promise of uploading your consciousness to Optimus Robots

 Brain computer interface, miracles like the blind can see / paralyze can walk

 Powerful / Rich people will be ruled by Ai

 Results In: Both rich and poor will take the final MOTB to buy or sell

 Elon busted for illegally dumping toxic water with the Boring Company

 How does this fit scripture and the EOD with the elite hiding in the caves?

 Elon’s company uses 3D holograms / designs microchips and plans to manufacture microchips

 The false prophet will give life to the AC image to speech

3. New Tesla Mission Statement – Sustainable Abundance screams UBI and the MOTB system as the jobs move to the robots / Ai takes over. Elon is pre-programing you with the message of the WEF carbon tax scam / Own nothing and like it.

4. What is Elon’s vision for you? Work Optional.. But think about the carrots.


Keywords
occultnwomagaxchurch of satansjwellfireelon musk false prophetdark maga meaningrobot armytesla army
