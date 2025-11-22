Will Elon's Robot Army Hunt Christians | Tesla's Dystopian Nightmare

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mark of the BEAST Purge Robot Army? / Elon False Prophet WATCH
Vcast covers insights from recent articles and the Tesla Shareholder meeting highlighting the potential for Elon to be the False Prophet:
1. Billions of Optimus Robots starting with 1 million next year…
Robots will change the Future of money that might be the energy you produce
Will you be paid by powering 6G
Optimus robots to watch criminals = when will you be the criminal if you don’t comply with the MOTB system? Are these the beasts of the earth that kill in Seal 4?
X / Xai to train Optimus Robots that he thinks will be bigger than cell phones
2. False Prophet Markers and Capabilities, religion is Scientism
Turning X into a bank – MOTB process
Space X – bring fire down from heaven, block the sun, miracles
Promise of uploading your consciousness to Optimus Robots
Brain computer interface, miracles like the blind can see / paralyze can walk
Powerful / Rich people will be ruled by Ai
Results In: Both rich and poor will take the final MOTB to buy or sell
Elon busted for illegally dumping toxic water with the Boring Company
How does this fit scripture and the EOD with the elite hiding in the caves?
Elon’s company uses 3D holograms / designs microchips and plans to manufacture microchips
The false prophet will give life to the AC image to speech
3. New Tesla Mission Statement – Sustainable Abundance screams UBI and the MOTB system as the jobs move to the robots / Ai takes over. Elon is pre-programing you with the message of the WEF carbon tax scam / Own nothing and like it.
4. What is Elon’s vision for you? Work Optional.. But think about the carrots.