Dr. Andreas Kalcker | Chlorine Dioxide, Oxygen & Cancer Explained

Is cancer really what we’ve been told—or are we missing a deeper layer of how the body actually works?

In this episode, we sit down with Dr. Andreas Kalcker, a biophysicist who approaches health through the lens of energy, oxygen, and environmental stressors. What starts as a conversation about frequencies and vibration quickly expands into a much bigger discussion—how the body responds to toxicity, depletion, and imbalance.

At the core of this conversation is a simple but powerful idea: symptoms may not be the problem—they may be the body’s intelligent response to a stressed internal environment.

We explore oxygen delivery, electrical charge, and terrain-based thinking, including a deep dive into oxidative reduction potential (ORP) and why “oxidative stress” may be an oversimplified explanation. Dr. Kalcker also explains how oxygen therapies, including chlorine dioxide, are viewed through a biophysical framework focused on restoring balance rather than suppressing symptoms.

In this episode, we explore:

• The role of oxygen in cellular energy and recovery

• What oxidative reduction potential (ORP) actually means

• Why voltage and electrical charge matter in the body

• The limitations of the antioxidant narrative

• Chlorine dioxide and its role in oxygen-based discussions

• Terrain theory vs germ theory in chronic illness

• Metabolic acidosis and its connection to disease patterns

• The Warburg effect: fermentation, sugar, and low-oxygen states

• Cancer as a possible adaptation to a stressed environment

• The influence of medical systems, incentives, and censorship

We also examine how black-and-white thinking around pH, alkaline diets, and disease models can limit deeper understanding. This conversation challenges conventional assumptions while encouraging critical thinking and personal responsibility.

If you’re tired of chasing symptoms and want to better understand the “why” behind health and disease, this episode offers a broader, more grounded perspective.

⚠️ DISCLAIMER

This content is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The views expressed in this episode are those of the guest and are not a substitute for professional medical guidance. Always consult with a qualified healthcare provider before making any decisions regarding your health.



START YOUR OWN HEALING JOURNEY:

👉 Book a FREE Strategy Call (Personalized Guidance):

https://calendly.com/christian-39/15min





👉 Reverse Any Chronic Illness in 3 Steps:

https://www.healingunited.today/three





👉 Visit our website :

https://www.healingunited.today/





👉 Compare our Detox Programs :

https://www.healingunited.today/detox-programs





👉 See our recommended products :

https://www.healingunited.today/recommended-products





📱 Healing United PMA App (support in your pocket):

https://urlgeni.us/healingunitedtoday





Follow us on:





👉 Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/healingunited.today





👉 Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/healing.united/





👉 LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/healing-united/



RESOURCES:

Dr. Kalcker's Website

https://andreaskalcker.com/en/

Dr. Kalcker's Foundation

https://www.alk.foundation/es_MX

The Kalcker Institute - Where You Can Take Courses

https://en.kalckerinstitute.com/?kuid=c6ae8e5f-07a4-411d-a0c0-4c32247cb359-1781122630&kref=vhtU3qEfxzrK



DioxiTube Channel

https://dioxitube.com/







VIDEOS:

Water droplet exposed to harmonics

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4z4QdiqP-q8



Water's reaction to voltage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uENITui5_jU





32 metronomes syncing

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5v5eBf2KwF8





The lost history of bells

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9im8To6KGOg









chlorine dioxide, oxygen therapy explained, ORP explained, oxidative reduction potential, cancer metabolism Warburg effect, terrain theory vs germ theory, metabolic acidosis, oxygen utilization body, alternative cancer perspectives, detoxification health, root cause illness, voltage biology, biophysics health, holistic health podcast, Healing United podcast, Deconstructing Conventional





#ChlorineDioxide #OxygenTherapy #CancerAwareness #HolisticHealth #RootCauseHealing #AlternativeHealth #HealthPodcast #DeconstructingConventional #HealingUnited













