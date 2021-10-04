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UN Climate Summit 2021: Making Lockdown Tyranny Permanent
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1072 views • October 04, 2021
Governments and dictators from around the world will assemble this year at the COP26 UN "climate summit" in Scotland to shackle humanity to tyranny forever, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind the Deep State. Under the guise of saving humanity from "climate change," Joe Biden has already announced that he will be showering tens of billions of taxpayer dollars on this fraud, while continuing to wage war on the U.S. economy and American energy. At the same time, Communist China will continue to build coal-fired power plants so they can absorb all the industries and jobs that Biden and European governments are chasing overseas. If these totalitarians get their way, expect recent restrictions on life and business to be made permanent to supposedly save people from the gas of life aka CO2.
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