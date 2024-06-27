BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Think a Neurodiversity Journey. Take A Leap & Transform through the art of speech with Richard Blank
My name is Joseph K Muscat and my purpose is to bring you through a journey of Neurodiversity awareness and skillsets in the workplace and with entrepreneurs. This is all about transforming our mindset, finding purpose, discovering our superpowers, setting clear goals and creating solutions that will increase productivity and profitability by becoming more inclusive and diverse.


We all should know how to learn tonality and how to read people, especially over the phone. This is why I am happy to welcome Richard Blank to the podcast on episode 48. Richard is the CEO of the largest Costa Rica Call centre. Richard has such a use of language that he naturally uses and trainers over 10,000 employees.


https://youtu.be/baQakoEZdgI



