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Large Nighttime Crowd Outside Josh Green's Demands End To Mandates
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60 views • August 12, 2021
On August 11, 2021 at about 8pm a crowd of about 175 people marched around the building of Josh Green's residence and demanded an end to the mandates and medical tyranny.
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
#Freedom #AlohaFreedomCoalition #March
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
#Freedom #AlohaFreedomCoalition #March
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