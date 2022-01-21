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♫ Best Music 2022 Party Mix ♫ Remixes of Popular Songs
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15 views • January 21, 2022
- Best Music 2022 Party Mix
- Remixes of Popular Songs
↽
Tracklist:
00:00 Swole Sauce, Diane Inez - Bad Habits
03:26 Coopex & Yohan Gerber - Radioactive (ft. LUNIS)
05:56 Don't Be Shy (Yohan Gerber & Poylow Cover)
08:09 Arcando & ThatBehavior - Jenny (I Wanna Ruin Our Friendship)(ft. FJØRA)
10:31 Steve Forest, Te Pai & Jaydan Wolf - Fast Car
13:00 John Skyfield, Thunder & Hartman - Beggin
15:52 9PM (Your Love) (ISAEV Cover)
17:58 EQRIC & RYVN - Circles (ft. Citycreed)
20:42 The Weeknd - Blinding Lights (Lyrics) (Pisces, Scorpio, HUX Cover)
23:45 THATS WHAT I WANT (Meric Again, 22Angels Cover)
25:47 Positions (Cabuizee Cover)
28:03 Kilian K, MEYSTA & Nito-Onna - Sweet Dreams
30:07 Heat Waves (Meric & Sad Girls Cover)
32:09 Ascence - Umbrella
34:53 DTRCH & Hannah Bringmann - Another Love
37:10 R E P E A T
↽
- Remixes of Popular Songs
↽
Tracklist:
00:00 Swole Sauce, Diane Inez - Bad Habits
03:26 Coopex & Yohan Gerber - Radioactive (ft. LUNIS)
05:56 Don't Be Shy (Yohan Gerber & Poylow Cover)
08:09 Arcando & ThatBehavior - Jenny (I Wanna Ruin Our Friendship)(ft. FJØRA)
10:31 Steve Forest, Te Pai & Jaydan Wolf - Fast Car
13:00 John Skyfield, Thunder & Hartman - Beggin
15:52 9PM (Your Love) (ISAEV Cover)
17:58 EQRIC & RYVN - Circles (ft. Citycreed)
20:42 The Weeknd - Blinding Lights (Lyrics) (Pisces, Scorpio, HUX Cover)
23:45 THATS WHAT I WANT (Meric Again, 22Angels Cover)
25:47 Positions (Cabuizee Cover)
28:03 Kilian K, MEYSTA & Nito-Onna - Sweet Dreams
30:07 Heat Waves (Meric & Sad Girls Cover)
32:09 Ascence - Umbrella
34:53 DTRCH & Hannah Bringmann - Another Love
37:10 R E P E A T
↽
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