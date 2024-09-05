How Sexual Identity Politics Destroys the Family and can Create Regime Change

Today we are joined by Joy Pullmann who is the Executive Editor of The Federalist and we will talk about the current headlines that are gripping our news cycle.





The Federalist: https://thefederalist.com/

Event Registration: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/era-of-champions-prepare-to-stand-four-cities-across-canada-tickets-1003587175257?aff=oddtdtcreator

Sun City Silver & Gold: [email protected]

Richardson Nutritional Center: https://tinyurl.com/mudzzy3n

Zstack Protocol: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=LAURALYNN

Antibiotics at: [email protected] Promo code: LLTT









Need some Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine? Fast shipping with guaranteed delivery in Canada and the US. Contact Mia for more information.

[email protected]





☆ We no longer can trust our mainstream media, which is why independent journalists such as myself are the new way to receive accurate information about our world. Thank you for supporting us – your generosity and kindness to help us keep information like this coming! ☆

~ L I N K S ~

➞ DONATE AT: https://www.lauralynn.tv/ or [email protected]

➞ PODCAST: https://lauralynnandfriends.podbean.com

➞ TWITTER: @LauraLynnTT

➞ FACEBOOK: Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson

➞ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/LauraLynnTylerThompson

➞ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BodlXs2IF22h/

➞ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/LauraLynnTyler

➞ BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lauralynntv

➞ DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/Laura-Lynn

➞ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9

➞ GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/lauralynn

➞ LIBRTI: https://librti.com/laura-lynn-tyler-thompson