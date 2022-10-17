Nazi Bell: Codename Chronus (Farrell) - Real World Time War Physics: War of the Worlds S3E6

J.P. Farrell (author of the Giza Death Star series) was interviewed on The Byte Show, talking about the evidence that points to the Nazi's real interest being the manipulation of time. We share a clip from that show and discuss it, and follow that up with our takes on some more bean-spilling scenes from the "War of the Worlds" show that's now playing on epix. We close this out with the reading of some passages of scripture.





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/NaziTimeBellWarWorldsOct17.mp4





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub





The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com