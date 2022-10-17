Create New Account
Nazi Bell: Codename Chronus (Farrell) - Real World Time War Physics: War of the Worlds S3E6
72 views
channel image
The Open Scroll
Published a month ago |

J.P. Farrell (author of the Giza Death Star series) was interviewed on The Byte Show, talking about the evidence that points to the Nazi's real interest being the manipulation of time. We share a clip from that show and discuss it, and follow that up with our takes on some more bean-spilling scenes from the "War of the Worlds" show that's now playing on epix. We close this out with the reading of some passages of scripture.


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/NaziTimeBellWarWorldsOct17.mp4


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

Keywords
gizazero pointfarrellnazi bell

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
