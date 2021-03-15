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Anyone else have a grown up child, who doesn't trust you anymore? [15.03.2021]
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162 views • March 15, 2021
This sentence from Spartacus: War of the Damned (2013) describes exactly how I feel about raising and' 'educate' one's grown children. This SARS-CoV-2 influenza virus PLANdemic is destroying many families.
Quotes I like:
"You do not own your children, you only borrow them"
- My Mom
"It's easier to fool people, than to convince them they've been fooled"
- Mark Twain (1835 - 1910)
"I cannot teach anybody anything, I can only try to make them think"
- Socrates (469 f.Kr. - 399 f.Kr.)
"Your Silence gives consent"
- Platon (428 f.Kr. - 348 f.Kr.)
"The Truth is Learned, Never Told"
- Out of Shadows Official 2020
Stages of the Truth before it is fully acknowledged:
* First it is ignored.
* Then it is ridiculed.
* Then it is violently opposed.
* Next, it is considered obvious to everyone.
- Arthur Schopenhauer (1788-1860)
Sincierly Kim Osbøl:
Born [1964] and raised i Copenhagen Denmark, Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange - and a product of the Danish welfare system [Facism].
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3YqC0mK7nzxz/
https://rumble.com/user/Kim_Osboel
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/Kim_Osboel
[Fra d 09-04-2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube nr 2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Email: [email protected]
Quotes I like:
"You do not own your children, you only borrow them"
- My Mom
"It's easier to fool people, than to convince them they've been fooled"
- Mark Twain (1835 - 1910)
"I cannot teach anybody anything, I can only try to make them think"
- Socrates (469 f.Kr. - 399 f.Kr.)
"Your Silence gives consent"
- Platon (428 f.Kr. - 348 f.Kr.)
"The Truth is Learned, Never Told"
- Out of Shadows Official 2020
Stages of the Truth before it is fully acknowledged:
* First it is ignored.
* Then it is ridiculed.
* Then it is violently opposed.
* Next, it is considered obvious to everyone.
- Arthur Schopenhauer (1788-1860)
Sincierly Kim Osbøl:
Born [1964] and raised i Copenhagen Denmark, Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange - and a product of the Danish welfare system [Facism].
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3YqC0mK7nzxz/
https://rumble.com/user/Kim_Osboel
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/Kim_Osboel
[Fra d 09-04-2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube nr 2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Email: [email protected]
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