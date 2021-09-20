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BED SHORTAGES IN HOSPITALS, ARE THE UNVAXXED TO BLAME?
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4763 views • September 20, 2021
BED SHORTAGES IN HOSPITALS, ARE THE UNVAXXED TO BLAME?
The media and the Biden Administration are claiming hospitals are at their breaking point due to unvaccinated patients coming in with #COVID19, but is there another explanation?
#PandemicOfTheUnvaccinated #NurseRatios #NursingShortage #VaccineMandate #CovidPatients #TheHighWire #HW233
POSTED: September 20, 2021
The media and the Biden Administration are claiming hospitals are at their breaking point due to unvaccinated patients coming in with #COVID19, but is there another explanation?
#PandemicOfTheUnvaccinated #NurseRatios #NursingShortage #VaccineMandate #CovidPatients #TheHighWire #HW233
POSTED: September 20, 2021
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