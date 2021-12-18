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WOMEN WOKE UP TO THE COVID JAB FRAUD AFTER SUFFERING ADVERSE REACTIONS
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552 views • December 18, 2021
She now says don't put that poison in your body its human Genocide. This is what happened to me after i took the covid shot. I was brought in by an ambulance after I was found unconscious. My body was feeling like it's burning on fire and they are trying to normalize my symptoms. I'm sorry but waking up on the kitchen floor isn't normal.
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Telegram Channel - https://t.me/MatrixRedPillTruth
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