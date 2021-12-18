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WOMEN WOKE UP TO THE COVID JAB FRAUD AFTER SUFFERING ADVERSE REACTIONS
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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552 views • December 18, 2021
She now says don't put that poison in your body its human Genocide. This is what happened to me after i took the covid shot. I was brought in by an ambulance after I was found unconscious. My body was feeling like it's burning on fire and they are trying to normalize my symptoms. I'm sorry but waking up on the kitchen floor isn't normal.

Telegram Channel - https://t.me/MatrixRedPillTruth
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vaccinesnwodepopulationdemocidecovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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