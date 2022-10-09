Create New Account
I notified Dr. John Su that the death safety signal was triggered for the COVID vaccine
Steve Kirsch


October 7, 2022


I just wanted to make absolutely sure he was notified that the VAERS numbers for death were triggered and we haven't heard anything about that from the CDC. They certainly NEVER showed up in the FOIA request on safety monitoring. That's REALLY odd. It's almost like they didn't want anyone to know.


I left my number in case he had any questions.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1n15fm-i-notified-dr.-john-su-that-the-death-safety-signal-was-triggered-for-the-c.html

