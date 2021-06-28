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Violation of basic human rights, right in front of us
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80 views • June 28, 2021
People in India are now being injected against their will, including children, this is what a despotic future looks like, where your fundamental basic rights are being stepped on by anyone so long as they obey their masters / governments.
This is very disturbing, and if we do nothing, it will reach us before we know it.
This is very disturbing, and if we do nothing, it will reach us before we know it.
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