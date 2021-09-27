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Covid-19 Officially exposed as Graphene Oxide at Humanitarian Conference
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182 views • September 27, 2021
A vial of the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine was sent for analysis to Prof. Dr. Pablo Campra, doctor in Chemical Sciences and Bachelor in Biological Sciences, Madrid who discovered the presence of graphene oxide (GO).. GO inside the body causes thrombogenicity, blood clotting, multi-organ inflammations, and when it is above the levels of glutathione. It triggers the collapse of the immune system and cytokine storm. Inhaled graphene oxide spreads evenly throughout the alveolar tract and causes bilateral pneumonias. In short, graphene oxide behaves exactly like the SARS-COV-2, generating the same symptomatology of severe COVID-19.
https://rumble.com/vjfddf-la-quinta-columna-at-the-xxvii-humanitarian-conference-of-comusav-conuvive.html
https://rumble.com/vjfddf-la-quinta-columna-at-the-xxvii-humanitarian-conference-of-comusav-conuvive.html
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