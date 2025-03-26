Cross Border Traffic Decline Analysis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shocking new reports reveal cross-border traffic has plummeted—down 99%+! Why? Stricter consequences, deportations, and collapsing cartel revenue streams.
Are we finally seeing real change?
#BorderCrisis #ImmigrationUpdate #SecurityFirst #CartelCollapse #DocumentaryAlert #StayInformed
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport