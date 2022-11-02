Create New Account
Nord Stream Pipeline AG - Video of Damage of Pipe and Seabed of the 'Nord Stream' in Swedish Waters.
Published 20 days ago

Nord Stream AG has completed the initial data collection from the damage site of the "Nord Stream" in Swedish waters, the company announced.

NordStream AG discovered artificial craters on the seabed 3-5 meters deep, the part of the pipe between them was completely destroyed.

