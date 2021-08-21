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Is The U.S. Mentioned In Bible Prophecy?
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93 views • August 21, 2021
You may have heard of Bible prophecy. But have you ever wondered if the United States is mentioned in them? Scriptures in Daniel and the Book of Revelation speak of the same four beasts that are seen in end time events, both written 600 years apart. But in Daniel one of the beast is described as having "eagle's wings" who's wings plucked up and standing as a man with a mind of a human. Could the US be the eagle's wings? I hope you'll hear me out as I make an argument for that most likely being the case.
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