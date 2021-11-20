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Solutions is Law: Stand Up to Covid Tyranny with Alphonse Faggiolo
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193 views • November 20, 2021
Alphonse Faggiolo, is an expert in real law strategies. He has been helping people win in court using successful law strategies. Dr. Andrew Kaufman and Alfonse discuss how to handle Covid-19 restrictions and mandates and give examples of proven methods to employ against mask and vaccine mandates.
Visit Alphonse's Website: https://www.howtowinincourt.com/
Visit Alphonse's Forum: https://iamhassentmetoyou.com/
Join his Community on Telegram: https://t.me/AlphonseFaggiolo
Visit Alphonse's Website: https://www.howtowinincourt.com/
Visit Alphonse's Forum: https://iamhassentmetoyou.com/
Join his Community on Telegram: https://t.me/AlphonseFaggiolo
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