Carolyn Blakeman & Nurse Laura Demaray on The Power Hour - Restoring Hope for the Vaccine Injured
The Power Hour
Published Wednesday

Carolyn Blakeman & Nurse Laura Demaray to discuss the upcoming event Restoring Hope: For the Vaccine Injured - awareness convention in Montgomery County,Texas.When? July 22 @ 1:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Where? Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 9333 Airport Rd, Conroe, TX 77303

—> Visit https://texansforvaccinechoice.com for tickets


Live shows Mon - Fri 7 - 9AM Central: www.thepowerhour.com


vaccinesvaccineinjurycovid19remdesivircovidvaccinethepowerhourformerfedgroup

