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EP 2049-6PM It's On! Democrats Are Planning For War Against Americans Who Outnumber & Outgun Them
The Pete Santilli Show
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49 views • August 05, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2049 
MONDAY - AUGUST 03, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=3329369993 

EP 2049-6PM It's On! Democrats Are Planning For War Against Americans Who Outnumber & Outgun Them 

 Democrats are contemplating secession and potential civil war as they game out possible scenarios for a closely contested election, according to a report by Ben Smith in a New York Times column Sunday.
The bulk of Smith’s column is devoted to the question of how the media will handle Election Night coverage, given that the result may not be known for weeks. Vote-by-mail, which many states have only recently adopted — ostensibly, to prevent the spread of coronavirus in polling places — could lead to an uncertain result.  However, buried near the end of Smith’s column is a report that Democrats have participated in a “war game”(Transition Integrity Project) in which they considered several possible outcomes of the election.  In one scenario, John Podesta — the former chair of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, and a leading figure in party circles — played former Vice President Joe Biden, and refused to concede the election.  The result: the threat of secession by the entire West Coast, followed by the possible intervention of the U.S. armed forces
EP 2049-6PM It’s On! Democrats Are Planning For War Against Americans Who Outnumber & Outgun Them – The Pete Santilli Show  https://bit.ly/2Xq3yjz 

GUEST: Maria Rutenburg is a real estate attorney in Redwood City, California. She asked Redwood City to allow MAGA 2020 to be painted on the street  next to BLM but instead  the city has removed BLM mural.  Government power grab and  cities trampling on the First Amendment of the people is the most real and present danger of the current time.  She is also an immigrant, who came to this country as a political refugee. What is going on right now  under the guise of a civil rights movement is very alarming to me and that is why She decided to get involved. @maria_rutenburg.



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