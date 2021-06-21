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[Premiered Jun 21, 2021] ODD TV Live Musical Performance (03/28/2021) (17.5K views on YouTube)
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13 views • August 01, 2021
Shout out to my sponsor www.Keresmic.com Truth seeker owned and operated.
They provided the hat I wore in the beginning of this video.
Check out Rokfin. You might love it. It's an uncensored platform and
lot of us that have to walk on eggshells here on yt are moving over
there, but I'll still upload here as long as I know it won't get my channel taken out. https://rokfin.com/creator/ODDTV
ODD TV Live Performance (Concert) made possible by
www.flatearthfestivals.com
Pharmakeia 2 is coming soon, I promise. Life has been sending agents to distract me, but I'm good. I'm gonna stay focused and be consistent.
𝘊𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘣𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘖𝘋𝘋'𝘴 𝘌𝘧𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘍𝘶𝘭𝘭-𝘛𝘪𝘮𝘦 𝘊𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘊𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳:
𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐩: https://cash.me/$ODDTV
𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐩𝐚𝐥: paypal.me/ODDTV1984
𝐙𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞: [email protected]
𝘊𝘰𝘪𝘯 𝘋𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴:
𝐁𝐓𝐂: 12CsBQy1QvXMaTgyjPC4dD4XahWioWxfZ6
𝐄𝐓𝐇: 0x04d460adbf1a9482a8d47d265b3ee58c514132c2
𝐋𝐓𝐂: LaAJk1C3bQjDbKZe8VuZtmJMSMMgJaKHGr
______________________________
𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲:
http://www.preparewithODDTV.com
______________________________
𝐎.𝐃.𝐃 𝐓𝐕 𝐂𝐃’𝐬:
https://amzn.to/31gXpIQ - Never Sleep Again 1 (2017)
https://amzn.to/3gnMbXk - Never Sleep Again 2 (2019)
𝐓- 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐬: https://rdbl.co/3f56oBX
𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫: https://bit.ly/2xq70B0
𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝: https://bit.ly/3fdXrWP
𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲: https://spoti.fi/3aW3EDm
𝐅𝐄 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭: https://bit.ly/3dbzSfH
𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐜: https://bit.ly/2SPxNy1
© 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 𝓟𝓻𝓸𝓬𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓪 / 𝓞𝓿𝓮𝓻𝓓𝓸𝓼𝓮 𝓓𝓮𝓷𝓿𝓮𝓻 𝓣𝓻𝓾𝓽𝓱º𝓐º𝓥𝓲𝓼𝓲𝓸𝓷
O.D.D TV / ODD TV / ODD Reality:
Please subscribe here in case of termination:
http://www.youtube.com/c/ODDTVtruth
SUPPORT this Channel if you choose:
https://www.patreon.com/ODDTV
paypal: https://paypal.me/FlatEarth247
venmo: @ODDTV
cashapp: $ODDTV
Bitcoin: 3CgzSM65dbL3KM8GUuwgiyWDHvk3AbZ4x4
Bitcoin Cash: qp2ufts6eeyq8369slz8gys0vzq45l64yul28dy8kp
Ethereum: 0xEdC21a0D35999893a39bF4011Ca957e079A6b0eb
Litecoin: MG5CXc4bxHf1UNzJrXkMybLLps6D5rhT11 ______________________________
Backup Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/oddtv
CD’s: http://lnnk.in/OUs
T- Shirts: http://lnnk.in/esaU
Facebook: http://lnnk.in/iBaa
Soundcloud: http://lnnk.in/i6ae
Instagram: http://lnnk.in/i8ae
Twitter: http://lnnk.in/izaa
Spotify: http://lnnk.in/Mzr
Blogger https://shorturl.me/bLB79D
FE Playlist: http://lnnk.in/MDr
© matt procella / overdose denver truth-a-vision
They provided the hat I wore in the beginning of this video.
Check out Rokfin. You might love it. It's an uncensored platform and
lot of us that have to walk on eggshells here on yt are moving over
there, but I'll still upload here as long as I know it won't get my channel taken out. https://rokfin.com/creator/ODDTV
ODD TV Live Performance (Concert) made possible by
www.flatearthfestivals.com
Pharmakeia 2 is coming soon, I promise. Life has been sending agents to distract me, but I'm good. I'm gonna stay focused and be consistent.
𝘊𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘣𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘖𝘋𝘋'𝘴 𝘌𝘧𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘍𝘶𝘭𝘭-𝘛𝘪𝘮𝘦 𝘊𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘊𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳:
𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐩: https://cash.me/$ODDTV
𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐩𝐚𝐥: paypal.me/ODDTV1984
𝐙𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞: [email protected]
𝘊𝘰𝘪𝘯 𝘋𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴:
𝐁𝐓𝐂: 12CsBQy1QvXMaTgyjPC4dD4XahWioWxfZ6
𝐄𝐓𝐇: 0x04d460adbf1a9482a8d47d265b3ee58c514132c2
𝐋𝐓𝐂: LaAJk1C3bQjDbKZe8VuZtmJMSMMgJaKHGr
______________________________
𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲:
http://www.preparewithODDTV.com
______________________________
𝐎.𝐃.𝐃 𝐓𝐕 𝐂𝐃’𝐬:
https://amzn.to/31gXpIQ - Never Sleep Again 1 (2017)
https://amzn.to/3gnMbXk - Never Sleep Again 2 (2019)
𝐓- 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐬: https://rdbl.co/3f56oBX
𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫: https://bit.ly/2xq70B0
𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝: https://bit.ly/3fdXrWP
𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲: https://spoti.fi/3aW3EDm
𝐅𝐄 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭: https://bit.ly/3dbzSfH
𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐜: https://bit.ly/2SPxNy1
© 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 𝓟𝓻𝓸𝓬𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓪 / 𝓞𝓿𝓮𝓻𝓓𝓸𝓼𝓮 𝓓𝓮𝓷𝓿𝓮𝓻 𝓣𝓻𝓾𝓽𝓱º𝓐º𝓥𝓲𝓼𝓲𝓸𝓷
O.D.D TV / ODD TV / ODD Reality:
Please subscribe here in case of termination:
http://www.youtube.com/c/ODDTVtruth
SUPPORT this Channel if you choose:
https://www.patreon.com/ODDTV
paypal: https://paypal.me/FlatEarth247
venmo: @ODDTV
cashapp: $ODDTV
Bitcoin: 3CgzSM65dbL3KM8GUuwgiyWDHvk3AbZ4x4
Bitcoin Cash: qp2ufts6eeyq8369slz8gys0vzq45l64yul28dy8kp
Ethereum: 0xEdC21a0D35999893a39bF4011Ca957e079A6b0eb
Litecoin: MG5CXc4bxHf1UNzJrXkMybLLps6D5rhT11 ______________________________
Backup Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/oddtv
CD’s: http://lnnk.in/OUs
T- Shirts: http://lnnk.in/esaU
Facebook: http://lnnk.in/iBaa
Soundcloud: http://lnnk.in/i6ae
Instagram: http://lnnk.in/i8ae
Twitter: http://lnnk.in/izaa
Spotify: http://lnnk.in/Mzr
Blogger https://shorturl.me/bLB79D
FE Playlist: http://lnnk.in/MDr
© matt procella / overdose denver truth-a-vision
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