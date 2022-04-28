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An Arrest by FSB - Prevented a Terr*rist Att^ck Planned in a shopping & entertainment complex in Simferopol, where a resident of Crimea was preparing an Explosion & Arson - 042822
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63 views • April 28, 2022
FSB: a terrorist attack was prevented in a shopping and entertainment complex in Simferopol, where a resident of Crimea was preparing an explosion and arson, he was detained.
According to the intelligence service, a terrorist attack in Simferopol was prepared by a former Ukrainian marine, acting on the orders of nationalists from the Azov regiment, IEDs with striking elements and paraphernalia of Ukrainian national formations were seized.
According to the intelligence service, a terrorist attack in Simferopol was prepared by a former Ukrainian marine, acting on the orders of nationalists from the Azov regiment, IEDs with striking elements and paraphernalia of Ukrainian national formations were seized.
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