BLOODY SKIES DURING HURRICANE IAN (PLANET X-WORMWOOD THE CAUSE) / PX BODY ECLIPSES SUN / IRAN CHAOS / READ👇

Oct 6, 2022 Today is now 10/6/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. In todays video highlights: The skies over Florida turned blood red during and after Hurricane Ian that slammed Floridas west coast.... Why did mainatream media not shot that footage is news to me. Though I got a good feeling they didn't wanna show it due to the fact skies are red globally from the red iron oxide dust falling from our twin sun planet x the brown dwarf star that turned waters and skies red during the 10 biblical plagues of Egypt and not just in Egypt at that time, but globally!!! As God was giving warning in that hurricane though many don't watch for the signs... Over the region I believe over Saudi arabia and over around Egypt video footage shows looks to be a planet x system body eclipsing the sun. I am not sure 100 percent if brand new footage or older though it's amazing footage and first I've seen it. As credits go to a tiktok user who shared the clip.... All of bangaldesh was left in the dark from a massive power outage in India, as their power is slowly coming back. As their power went out the same day 3-4 massive coronal mass ejections were all hitting earth from the sun. Protests and chaos is breaking out in Iran after a young 22 year old woman had an altercation with Iranian police. She was pulled over for quote " not wearing her hijab right". She wasn't wearing her headpiece right says those in Iran who used the excuse she died of a heart attack ( with no proof of one). The young woman was taken to the hospital with fractures in her skull. Now most the country is in chaos and protest as young women there are taking off their hijabs.. Police there are now getting killed and beaten and burned alive. Things aren't good at all. Just as before when the planet x System came around as history channel doesn't tell truth to you all that world governments and leaders were overthrown back a long time ago last time or last major time planet x came in our solar system. Planet x is also called Wormwood of Revelation chapter 8. Or called ( the fiery red dragon of revelation chapter 12). It's also called the destroyer in the old and new Testament in the bible. And has a name given from each major culture and civilization of the past that witnessed what planet x did back then. Except this time we're not in the past. This is planet xs final run if read your bible and bible prophecy it's not hard to figure out. All Jesus warned us would come before his second coming is occurring. All bible prophecy is being fufilled and more shall be by the day. Times short. Please accept Christ as Lord. Your time on earth is short. Love and forgive others as God commanded. Don't hold to anger or hurt or bitterness against others. Jesus said forgive and love one another and if you don't forgive God will not forgive you. Why is that ? Why. Because God is pure light. Love and forgiveness. GOD is merciful, gracious. He wants us to love. It sickens God seeing his own creation living in hate and anger against another.... Life is love. Life's definition is love and when you try going doing all these other ways opposite from God and turn from God, and turn to ways of Lucifer and this world it breaks Gods heart who wants all to come to his son jesus (yeshua) so that God can have a personal relationship with you as your heavenly father and nor just as your creator. Love and forgive. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video where my pinned comments are in my comments section.





