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The Covid vaccine should be avoided at all costs, Robert F. Kennedy.
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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This is an urgent message from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., son of Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of former president John F. Kennedy. to all people around the world.

In summary: The Covid vaccine should be avoided at all costs. Learn why!
https://bestnewshere.com/urgent-message-from-robert-f-kennedy-jr-avoid-the-corona-vaccine-at-all-costs/

“I would like to urgently draw your attention to important questions linked to the next vaccination against Covid-19.

“For the first time in the history of vaccination, the so-called mRNA vaccines of the latest generation intervene directly in the genetic material of the patient and therefore alter his individual genetic material, which represents genetic manipulation, which was already prohibited and hitherto considered criminal.

“This intervention can be compared to genetically modified foods, which are also very controversial.

“Even though the media and politicians are currently trivializing the problem and even foolishly calling for a new type of vaccine to return to normality, this vaccination is problematic in terms of health, morality and ethics, but also in terms of genetic damage which, unlike the damage caused by previous vaccines, will be irreversible and irreparable.

“Dear patients, after an unprecedented mRNA vaccine, you will no longer be able to treat the symptoms of the vaccine in a complementary way.

“You will have to live with the consequences because you will no longer be able to be cured simply by removing toxins from the human body, just like a person with a genetic defect like Down syndrome, Klinefelter syndrome, Turner syndrome, stopping genetic heart disease, hemophilia, cystic fibrosis, Rett syndrome, etc.), because the genetic defect is eternal!

“This clearly means: if a vaccination symptom develops after an mRNA vaccination, neither I nor any other therapist will be able to help you, as the damage caused by this vaccination will be genetically irreversible.

“In my opinion, these new vaccines represent a crime against humanity that has never been committed in such a significant way in history.

“As experienced physician Dr Wolfgang Wodarg said: Actually this “promising vaccine” for the vast majority of people should be BANNED because it is genetic engineering!“
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genetic engineeringcrime against humanitycovid vaccine
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