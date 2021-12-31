© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brass & Iron: Kandiss & Kyle Episode 4
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • December 31, 2021
In this video we discuss Kandis Taylor on War Room, definitive proof that the Kenosha riots were not about racial justice, and the outcome of the Rittenhouse verdict.
Happy Thanksgiving!🦃
Easter Egg at the End!
Bannon’s War Room
https://rumble.com/vphhaj-china-will-not-own-georgia.html
Killing Kenosha
https://rumble.com/vou1kl-killing-kenosha-jacob-blake-to-kyle-rittenhouse-day-1.html
Jarrin Jackson
https://rumble.com/vpibhp-kyle-rittenhouse-is-not-guilty-11-19-2021-jarrin-jackson.html
Happy Thanksgiving!🦃
Easter Egg at the End!
Bannon’s War Room
https://rumble.com/vphhaj-china-will-not-own-georgia.html
Killing Kenosha
https://rumble.com/vou1kl-killing-kenosha-jacob-blake-to-kyle-rittenhouse-day-1.html
Jarrin Jackson
https://rumble.com/vpibhp-kyle-rittenhouse-is-not-guilty-11-19-2021-jarrin-jackson.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.