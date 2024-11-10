Abrams was caught by our drone on fiber optics. Kursk region (Russia).

Ukraine Should Forget About Crimea – Trump Advisor Brian Lanza

He said the incoming administration would focus on achieving peace in the war in Ukraine, not on retaking territory.

"When Zelensky says we will stop this fighting, peace will only come after the return of Crimea, we have news for President Zelensky: Crimea is gone".

Cynthia... Ukraine should forget about holding onto Odessa too, Russians live there. Russian is the language predominantly spoken there.