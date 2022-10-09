Read more: https://americafirstreport.com/plandemic-bombshell-china-started-stockpiling-ppe-months-before-covid-bioweapon-release





Over the last two years, China has been accused of hoarding various items conspicuously ahead of shortages. For example, they started hoarding over half of the world's supply of grains two years before the current food crisis that's spreading across the globe. But arguably the most damning evidence that they at least know about and may be directly involved with the various crises the world faces is their stockpiling of personal protective equipment (PPE) several months BEFORE the first indication that Covid-19 was in the wild.