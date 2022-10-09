Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Plandemic Bombshell: China Started Stockpiling PPE Months BEFORE Covid Bioweapon Release
158 views
channel image
JD Rucker
Published a month ago |
Shop now

Read more: https://americafirstreport.com/plandemic-bombshell-china-started-stockpiling-ppe-months-before-covid-bioweapon-release


Over the last two years, China has been accused of hoarding various items conspicuously ahead of shortages. For example, they started hoarding over half of the world's supply of grains two years before the current food crisis that's spreading across the globe. But arguably the most damning evidence that they at least know about and may be directly involved with the various crises the world faces is their stockpiling of personal protective equipment (PPE) several months BEFORE the first indication that Covid-19 was in the wild.

Keywords
deep statepodcastchinaworld economic forumppecoronaviruscovid-19plandemicthe jd rucker showcouncil for inclusive capitalism

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket