Kash weighs in on today’s indictment: “There are no coincidences in government"
Published Wednesday

Kash weighs in on today’s indictment:

“There are no coincidences in government. An indictment of this stature, of this nature, of this high profile, does not need to drop on the heels of the exposition of the Hunter Biden & Joe Biden criminal conduct.”


Timing is everything.


https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13626

indictmentpresident donald j trumpkash patel

