Where Is Our Mind? Why Are Adults Mind Dominant? Humility, “Subconscious” Driving Your Actions, Logical Reasoning Used in the Discovery of Truth, Allow Your Mind to See What Is Really Within Your Soul
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
13 views • 1 day ago

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/Hm4rNLXYfTE

20120512 The Human Soul - Logic, Emotions & Truth P1


Cut:

05m51s - 13m54s


DIVINE TRUTH:

Divine Truth Website: divinetruth.com

Mary's Blog: mary.divinetruth.com

God’s Way: godsway.net

Divine Truth Events: event.divinetruth.com

Donate: donate.divinetruth.com


Official Divine Truth Downloads:

https://uspub00.divinetruth.com/

https://uspub01.divinetruth.com/

*********************************


“EMOTIONS ARE THE BEGINNING OF UNDERSTANDING HUMILITY.”

@ 08m40s


“IF WE ARE GOING TO EVER KNOW OURSELVES AND IF WE ARE EVER GOING TO KNOW GOD, WE NEED TO HAVE HUMILITY.”

@ 08m54s


“HUMILITY OPENS THE DOORWAY TO OUR RECEPTION OF TRUTH.”

@ 09m08s


emotionssubconscioussoul foodopen heartdivine love pathsoul conditiontrue spiritualitysoul healingreincarnated jesussoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingdriven by truth not fearsoul awakeningself honestyi want to know everythingmind vs soullove truth humilitymind is the toollogical reasoningwhere is our minddiscovery of truthsoul is the real yousuppression of emotionsmind dominant
