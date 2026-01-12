POWER OF FIRE Series - Le Constellation 2026 case study (File 05)

I had to splice together 2 separate videos to create the next sequence of the fire.





At least someone tried to fight the fire (albeit with his sweatshirt) rather than just stand around recording and/or dancing... Also to his credit, as soon as he realized the fight couldn't be won, this amateur firefighter immediately left.





You have precious minutes to fight an indoor fire after which escape becomes impossible due to one of the most feared phenomenon's amongst professional fighters: FLASHOVER (where air in an enclosed space has heated up to the point where everything else that can go up, ignites all at once and current oven temperatures, 300-500 degrees Celsius, gap to a raging inferno in excess of 1000 degrees)





Pictured thumbnail is the venue from outside before the fire.